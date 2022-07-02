Top 5 OTT Releases In July 2022: The Gray Man, Koffee With Karan 7, Stranger Things 4 And More

OTT platforms have weekly International and Hindi releases for weekend binging audiences. From returning shows like Neena Gupta and Masaba's Masaba Masaba to feature films like The Gray Man starring Dhanush and Chris Evans. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotostar have releases from many genres like romance, drama, action and reality chat shows, the lineup has diverse offerings.

Here are top 5 OTT releases in July 2022,

Masaba Masaba (Netflix) July 29

Masaba Gupta is returning for a season two with veteran actor and her mother Neena Gupta, alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. The the slice-of-life series based on fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life will see the fictional character tackle new highs and new lows. The season 2 trailer showed Mabasa having to reclaim the reins of her life after finding out she is pregnant.

The Gray Man (Netflix) July 22

The multi-starrer is one of the most anticipated releases in India, as the film marks the international debut of Dhanush. The trailer shows Chris Evans hunting down a former agent called as The Gray Man played by Ryan Gosling. The action entertainer will see many cameos from other international stars as well.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 (Netflix) July 1

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 picks up right after the cliffhanger ending of volume 1. Eleven regains her powers but with miles away, she struggles to save her friends back in Hawkins who are fighting Vecna alone.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix) July 8

Ranveer Singh will be joining Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. The synopsis by Netflix describes the show as, "The actor will be taking off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia."

Koffee With Karan 7 (Disney+ Hotstar) July 7

The makers just released the trailer of Koffee With Karan 7. The edgy chat show's guest list includes names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samatha Ruth Prabhu will also make their presence felt this season.