Dhanush Introduces His New Family Members; Netizens Are In Love!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor has always kept his personal life under wraps. The Maaran actor has always mentioned that he prefers to not stay this way, to ensure the privacy of his family members. However, Dhanush recently surprised his fans and followers, by introducing the two new members of his family on his official Instagram page.

Yes, you read it right. Dhanush recently took to his official Instagram page and shared a picture with his new family members, two Siberian husky puppies named King and Kong. "Welcome to the family #King and #Kong ❤❤❤❤❤ looking forward to all the new adventures together .. #unconditionallove," the actor captioned his post.

Check out Dhanush's post here:

Dhanush's adorable post has won the internet, and his picture with his new puppies is now going viral on social media. The actor's followers, including his colleagues and friends from the film industry, wished him for his new journey as a proud pet parent.

Coming to the work front, Dhanush wrapped up the shooting of Maaran, the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller, in August 2021. The movie marks the National award-winning actor's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Karthick Naren. As reported earlier, Dhanush is playing an investigative journalist in the much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Thiruchitrambalam, the project that marks his second collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar, in Chennai. Dhanush is said to be playing a boy-next-door character in the movie, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer.

He is also making his debut in Telugu cinema with the upcoming Sekhar Kammula-directed project, which is said to be a political thriller set in the pre-Independence era. Dhanush will also be seen in the highly anticipated Hollywood venture The Gray Man, which is directed by the popular Russo Brothers, for Netflix.