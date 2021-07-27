Dhanush Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration Per Film And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Karnan Actor

Dhanush's Net Worth

The Karnan actor's net worth is around Rs 145 crore. According to reports, the multi-faceted actor charges as much as Rs 12-15 crore per film. Reportedly, the actor is charging Rs 50 crore for his next trilingual project with Sekhar Kammula. For Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush received a pay cheque amounting to Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively. With regard to endorsements, the actor has been getting approximately Rs 2 crore per endorsement (depends on brands).

Luxury Vehicles

Dhanush is a bonafide motorhead. The Asuran star has an assortment of luxury four-wheels like Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs 7 crore), Ford Mustang GT (Rs 75 lakh), Bentley Continental Flying Spur (Rs 3.40 crore), Audi A8 (Rs 1.60 crore) and Jaguar XE (Rs 45 lakh).

Achievements (Year Mentioned As Per Awards Received)

• National Film Awards in Best Actor Category- Aadukalam (2010) and Asuran (2019)

• National Film Awards in Best Children's Film and Best Feature Film in Tamil category- Kakka Muttai (2014) and Visaranai (2015) respectively.

• Filmfare Award in Best Debutant Actor category- Raanjhanaa (2013)

• Filmfare Awards South in Best Actor category- Aadukalam (2011), 3 (2012), Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014) and Vada Chennai (2018)

• Filmfare Awards South in Best Male Playback Singer category- ‘Why This Kolaveri Di' from 3 (2012)

• Filmfare Award South in Critics Best Actor category- Maryan (2013)

• Filmfare Award South in Best Film Category- Kakka Muttai (2015)

Upcoming Projects

The National Award-winning actor will next be seen in Hollywood film The Gray Man directed by Russo Brothers and also starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush also has Aanand L Rai's Bollywood flick Atrangi Re, Sekhar Kammula's yet-to-be-titled trilingual project and Karthick Naren's Tamil thriller #D43.