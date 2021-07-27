Dhanush Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration Per Film And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Karnan Actor
Dhanush is no doubt one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. The star has time and again shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes in Kollywood, be it with his image of a guy-next-door that might initially look ordinary but is way too difficult to portray or his convincing performances in films that make his characters look big time relatable to the audiences. Also known for method acting that displays his raw version, effortless blend into the role, fine improvisation, on-screen swag and quirky avatars that have always won the hearts of the audiences, the handsome actor enjoys the support of innumerable fans across the globe.
Post foraying into Bollywood in 2013 with Raanjhanaa, Dhanush has yet again tried to do something new by trying his luck in Hollywood and Tollywood. Despite flying elsewhere, the actor has always made sure to keep his base balanced and a couple of his big projects in Tamil serves as proof.
Well today, as the charming stalwart shines bright making the Indian movie buffs and his countless fans proud with each step being taken with precision, we bring you details about the actor's net worth, luxury vehicles and much more.
Dhanush's Net Worth
The Karnan actor's net worth is around Rs 145 crore. According to reports, the multi-faceted actor charges as much as Rs 12-15 crore per film. Reportedly, the actor is charging Rs 50 crore for his next trilingual project with Sekhar Kammula. For Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush received a pay cheque amounting to Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively. With regard to endorsements, the actor has been getting approximately Rs 2 crore per endorsement (depends on brands).
Luxury Vehicles
Dhanush is a bonafide motorhead. The Asuran star has an assortment of luxury four-wheels like Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs 7 crore), Ford Mustang GT (Rs 75 lakh), Bentley Continental Flying Spur (Rs 3.40 crore), Audi A8 (Rs 1.60 crore) and Jaguar XE (Rs 45 lakh).
Achievements (Year Mentioned As Per Awards Received)
•
National
Film
Awards
in
Best
Actor
Category-
Aadukalam
(2010)
and
Asuran
(2019)
• National Film Awards in Best Children's Film and Best Feature Film in Tamil category- Kakka Muttai (2014) and Visaranai (2015) respectively.
• Filmfare Award in Best Debutant Actor category- Raanjhanaa (2013)
• Filmfare Awards South in Best Actor category- Aadukalam (2011), 3 (2012), Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014) and Vada Chennai (2018)
• Filmfare Awards South in Best Male Playback Singer category- ‘Why This Kolaveri Di' from 3 (2012)
• Filmfare Award South in Critics Best Actor category- Maryan (2013)
• Filmfare Award South in Best Film Category- Kakka Muttai (2015)
Upcoming Projects
The National Award-winning actor will next be seen in Hollywood film The Gray Man directed by Russo Brothers and also starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush also has Aanand L Rai's Bollywood flick Atrangi Re, Sekhar Kammula's yet-to-be-titled trilingual project and Karthick Naren's Tamil thriller #D43.