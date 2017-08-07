 »   »   » A Record For Mohanlal's Villain, Teaser Of Mammootty's Next & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal starrer Villain is definitely one among the highly anticipated movies of the year. Earlier, this Mohanlal starrer was expected to be the actor's next big release, but now the film will only hit the theatres after Mohanlal-Lal Jose team's Velipadinte Pusthakam.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's Villain is already on its way to create some big records. The movie was recently in the news for having set some pre-release records.



Apart from the news related to Mohanlal's Villain, the teaser of Mammootty's upcoming Onam release Pullikkaran Stara and Nivin Pauly's character sketch from his next movie Kayamkulam Kochunni etc., made it to the news.



Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week..



Mohanlal's Villain Set Another Big Record Mohanlal starrer Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan continues to be in the news, even before its release. Reportedly, the Hindi dubbing rights for the film has been sold for a whopping amount of 1-Crore, the highest for any Malayalam movies. Earlier, the television satellite rights of the movie were also sold for a huge amount of 4.5 Crores.

Shruti Ramachandran To Appear In Punyalan Private Limited Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has gone on floors. The shoot of the film began on August 1, 2017 in Thrissur. Reportedly, Shruti Ramachandran, who became a popular face with the film Pretham, will be seen essaying the role of leading lady in this much awaited movie.

The Teaser Of Pullikkaran Staraa Is Out Mammootty's next big release is young film-maker Syam Dhar's Pullikkaran Staraa which features him in the role of a teacher trainer. The first official teaser of the film was released on August 5, 2017, through the official Facebook page of Mammootty. The 26 seconds long teaser has opened to a good response and has fetched above 6 Lakh views.

Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi Begins The shoot of Pranav Mohanlal's debut venture as the lead hero, which has been titled as Aadhi, commenced on August 1, 2017. The first day of shoot was held in a resort near Nedumbassery and from the stills, it seems like a song sequence was shot on the very first day.

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph also features, Siddique, Lena, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Siju Wilson etc., in important roles.

Nivin Pauly's Look In Kayamakulam Kochunni Kayamkulam Kochunni is Nivin Pauly's next big project. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is all set to go on floors soon. Recently, the film-maker revealed the sketch of Nivin Pauly's character in the film and it has gone viral on social media.



Reportedly, Kayamkulam Kochunni will begin in the month of September. This Nivin Pauly starrer has its script penned by Bobby Sanjay. Amala Paul has been roped in to play the leading lady in this big budget venture.