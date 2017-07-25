 »   »   » Aima Sebastian To Enter Wedlock!

Aima Sebastian, the young actress is all set to enter wedlock. Aima, who rose to fame with the popular movies Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, will soon tie the knot with Kevin Paul.

Kevin Paul is the son of Sophia Paul, the producer of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol in which Aima Sebastian appeared in a pivotal role. It is said to be a love cum arranged marriage for the young couple.



Reportedly, Aima and Kevin fell in love during the shooting of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Sophia Paul was the co-producer of Anjali Menon's blockbuster movie Bangalore Days, and has also produced the highly acclaimed Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.



Aima Sebastian and her twin sister Aina Sebastian made their acting debuts with the 2013 movie Dooram. But the release of the movie was delayed, and Aima later made her official debut with the Vineeth Sreenivasan movie Jacobinte Swargarajyam.



Later, Aima Sebastian made her third movie outing with the Mohanlal starrer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, directed by Jibu Jacob. She appeared as Mohanlal and Meena's daughter in the movie and had received wide appreciations for her performance.