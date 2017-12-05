 »   »   » Amala Paul Opts Out Of Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is one of the upcoming big budget projects in Malayalam, has been in the news ever since its announcement days.

Along with Nivin Pauly, the highly awaited venture also features some of the popular actors of the Malayalam film industry. Initially, popular actress Amala Paul was roped in to play the leading lady of the movie.

Interestingly, the sketch of Amala Paul's character in the film was also doing the rounds on social upon the news regarding the actress's association with the project.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Amala Paul won't be a part of Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..