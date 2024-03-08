Amala Paul and Prithviraj Sukumaran Are All Set to Sizzle in The Goat Life; Romantic Poster of the Fresh Pair

NATIONAL,
8
March,
2024:
With
three
posters
creating
an
uproar
on
social
media,
a
new
poster
for
the
upcoming
film
The
Goat
Life
has
been
unveiled,
featuring
the
magical
pair
of
Amala
Paul
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
The
film
presents
an
unusual
love
story
of
a
couple
who
had
to
stay
apart,
but
their
love
never
diminished.
The
romantic
poster
features
Prithviraj
and
Amala
locked
in
an
intimate
embrace.
The
poster
displays
the
characters
deeply
in
love
and
promises
the
audience
an
unparalleled
chemistry
and
a
heartwarming
story.
"It
has
been
the
greatest
pleasure
to
work
with
Blessy
sir
on
this
once
in
a
lifetime
film.
It
is
the
journey
of
a
man
in
the
hopes
for
a
better
life
for
him
and
his
family.
The
bond
that
my
character
shares
with
Prithviraj's,
is
innocent
and
real,
and
the
audience
will
witness
this
enigmatic
chemistry
on
screen.
The
story
of
Sainu
and
Najeeb
proved
that
no
matter
the
distance
and
hurdles,
true
love
always
prevails.
The
narrative
of
the
film
is
one
that
is
sure
to
leave
a
lasting
impact
in
the
viewer's
hearts.
We
are
all
eagerly
waiting
and
equally
excited
for
the
world
to
enjoy
this
beautiful
spectacle." said
Amala
Paul.
Directed
by
National
Award
winner
Blessy
and
produced
by
Visual
Romance,
The
Goat
Life
also
features
Hollywood
actor
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
Indian
actors
like
Amala
Paul
and
K.R.
Gokul,
along
with
renowned
Arab
actors
such
as
Talib
al
Balushi
and
Rik
Aby
in
pivotal
roles.
The
upcoming
film's
music
direction
and
sound
design
are
helmed
by
Academy
Award
winners
A.R.
Rahman
and
Resul
Pookutty,
respectively.
The
stunning
visuals
of
the
film
have
been
shot
by
Sunil
KS,
and
they
have
been
edited
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad.
Being
shot
in
multiple
countries
around
the
world,
the
film
is
the
biggest-ever
venture
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
setting
new
benchmarks
in
production
standards,
storytelling,
and
acting
prowess.
With
exemplary
performances
and
a
soul-stirring
background
score,
the
film
makes
for
a
larger-than-life
theatrical
experience.