Amala Paul and Prithviraj Sukumaran Are All Set to Sizzle in The Goat Life; Romantic Poster of the Fresh Pair

NATIONAL, 8 March, 2024: With three posters creating an uproar on social media, a new poster for the upcoming film The Goat Life has been unveiled, featuring the magical pair of Amala Paul and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film presents an unusual love story of a couple who had to stay apart, but their love never diminished. The romantic poster features Prithviraj and Amala locked in an intimate embrace. The poster displays the characters deeply in love and promises the audience an unparalleled chemistry and a heartwarming story.

"It has been the greatest pleasure to work with Blessy sir on this once in a lifetime film. It is the journey of a man in the hopes for a better life for him and his family. The bond that my character shares with Prithviraj's, is innocent and real, and the audience will witness this enigmatic chemistry on screen. The story of Sainu and Najeeb proved that no matter the distance and hurdles, true love always prevails. The narrative of the film is one that is sure to leave a lasting impact in the viewer's hearts. We are all eagerly waiting and equally excited for the world to enjoy this beautiful spectacle." said Amala Paul.

Directed by National Award winner Blessy and produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film's music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience.