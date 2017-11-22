 »   »   » Gear Up Mammootty Fans, Masterpiece Shoot Has Completed!

All the fans of Mammootty are eagerly waiting for the big arrival of Masterpiece, the film which is expected to be a complete package of entertainment for the Malayalam film audiences.

Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film is high one expectations and the hype that the film has created already with its location stills and the initial posters are phenomenal.



Now, here is a major update on this Mammootty starrer. According to the reports, the shoot of Mammootty's Masterpiece has been completed and the team has called a pack-up.



The final schedule of the film got completed recently in Kochi and according to the reports, some of the most important sequences of the film were shot in the last schedule.



