 »   »   » Gear Up Mammootty Fans, Masterpiece Shoot Has Completed!

All the fans of Mammootty are eagerly waiting for the big arrival of Masterpiece, the film which is expected to be a complete package of entertainment for the Malayalam film audiences.
Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film is high one expectations and the hype that the film has created already with its location stills and the initial posters are phenomenal.
Now, here is a major update on this Mammootty starrer. According to the reports, the shoot of Mammootty's Masterpiece has been completed and the team has called a pack-up.
The final schedule of the film got completed recently in Kochi and according to the reports, some of the most important sequences of the film were shot in the last schedule.
Went On Floors In April
The shoot of this much awaited film of Mammootty began in the month of April at Fathima College in Kollam. The movie was shot for over 100 days in different schedules in Kollam, Kochi and Kozhikode.
When Will The Teaser Release?
Meanwhile, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the teaser of the film. According to the latest reports, the makers will launch the first official teaser of the movie on September 23, 2017 at 7 pm.
A Christmas Release
Masterpiece is expected to hit the theatres during the upcoming Christmas season. According to the reports, the makers are planning to make it the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema. Well, there are high chances for the movie to create some new records.