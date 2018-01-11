 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: Joins The 40-Crore Club!

Masterpiece, starring Mammootty in the lead role had hit the theatres on December 21, 2017. The big budget venture, directed by Ajai Vasudev was the first among the Christmas releases to reach the theatres and the movie had opened to mixed reviews from the audiences.

Masterpiece was one among the highly anticipated films of the year and much to the satisfaction of Mammootty fans and lovers of mass entertainers, they got to witness a full on action entertainer.



The box office verdict of Masterpiece is already out and the Mammootty starrer has been declared as a big commercial success. Reportedly, Masterpiece has gone on to fetch a new record, as well. Read Masterpiece box office report to know more about the same..

