 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: Joins The 40-Crore Club!

Masterpiece, starring Mammootty in the lead role had hit the theatres on December 21, 2017. The big budget venture, directed by Ajai Vasudev was the first among the Christmas releases to reach the theatres and the movie had opened to mixed reviews from the audiences.
Masterpiece was one among the highly anticipated films of the year and much to the satisfaction of Mammootty fans and lovers of mass entertainers, they got to witness a full on action entertainer.
The box office verdict of Masterpiece is already out and the Mammootty starrer has been declared as a big commercial success. Reportedly, Masterpiece has gone on to fetch a new record, as well. Read Masterpiece box office report to know more about the same..
Day 1 Collections..
Masterpiece released in above 250 screens and the movie got a gigantic opening at the Kerala box office. The makers of the film had confirmed that Masterpiece fetched 5.11 Crores on its very first day at the Kerala box office and went on to set a new opening day collection record.
3 Days Collections
Reportedly, Masterpiece enjoyed a perfect first weekend with crowds pouring in to the theatres. According to the reports, Masterpiece crossed the 10-Crore mark within the first 3 days of its run in the theatres.
Joins The 40-Crore Club
Masterpiece has entered the the coveted 40-Crore club at the box office. Royal Cinemas, the banner under which the film has been produced confirmed the same through their official Facebook page.
Facebook Post Of Royal Cinemas..
Here is the official Facebook post of Royal Cinemas regarding the film entering the 40-Crore club. It has been mentioned that the film has done a business of above 40 Crores at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the movie is still running in 103 screens and has crossed the 13K shows mark in the theatres.
At The UAE/GCC Box Office
Masterpiece did make a real big release in UAE/GCC regions on January 04, 2017. Reportedly, the movie released in 68 screens across UAE/GCC and the Mammootty starrer was off to a flying start. There are also reports that Masterpiece has crossed the 2K shows count at UAE/GCC regions.