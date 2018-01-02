 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Dec 25-31): Masterpiece & Aadu 2 Continue Their Dominance!

Masterpiece and Aadu 2 were the two of the most awaited movies of the Christmas season. Both these films, which had the entertainer tag associated with them were touted to make it big at the box office.
Along with Masterpiece and Aadu 2, Vimaanam, Mayaanadhi and Aana Alaralodalaral also had joined the race and all the movies did get a decent start at the box office on its first weekend.
Well, the weekdays were quite crucial for all these movies and the second weekend also offered the perfect platform for these films to make it big at the box office. Which film is leading the race now? Take a look at this week's box office chart to know more about the same..
5. Aana Alaralodalaral
Well, the reviews weren't that favourable for Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aana Alaralodalaral. The film went on to do an average business during the weekdays and the things didn't change during the second weekend, as well.
Box Office Meter: Average
4. Vimaanam
Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam had opened to some fine reviews in the theatres. But, the film has been facing a tight competition from other festival entertainers that released during the season. The movie is doing a decent business in the city centres and the film is continuing its run in close to 100 centres. The final fate of the film will depend on the film's run in the upcoming weekdays.
Box Office Meter: Average
3. Mayaanadhi
Mayaanadhi is slowly receiving the credits that it rightly deserves. The film, directed by Aashiq Abu has been receiving extremely positive reviews and has now etched a place for its own at the box office. The film is doing an extremely good business in city centres and the multiplexes and is expected to get a Hit tag in the next week itself.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
2. Aadu 2
Aadu 2 is racing ahead at the box office. The film was super strong during the weekdays, as well. The occupancy rate for the movie has been phenomenal. More importantly, there has been an increase in the total number of centres on the second week. Going at this rate, there are high chances for the movie to take over the top spot in the next week and get the blockbuster tag.
Box Office Meter: Super Hit
1. Masterpiece
Masterpiece is leading the race at the box office, even now. The film, which crossed the 10-Crore mark within the first 3 days of run did get a steady run in the weekdays, as well. The film has retained a good number of screens on its second week, as well. There are certain unconfirmed reports that the film has crossed the 20-Crore at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Superhit