 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (December 2017): Masterpiece, Aadu 2 & Mayaanadhi Bag The Top Honours!

The last month of the year 2017 started off on a dull note, with not many big releases making it to the theatres. Later, towards the last week of the month, 5 Malayalam movies, in the form of Masterpiece, Aadu 2, Vimaanam, Mayaanadhi and Aana Alaralodaral had hit the theatres.

As expected, these movies have brought in some reasons to cheer for the Malayalam film industry and the month is all set to end on a high note. The much awaited films like Masterpiece and Aadu 2 have set the cash registers ringing at the box office. On this note, here we take you through a quick round-up of the month of December 2017. Get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month and much more..

