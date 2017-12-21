 »   »   » Joy Mathew's Thoughts About Mammootty Is A Must-Read!

Mammootty's controversial dialogues from his 2016 movie Kasaba, have become the talk of social media, since the past few days, due to various reasons.

Joy Mathew, popular director-actor is one such person, who makes proper use of social media by penning out his thoughts on various issues.

Now, Joy Mathew has taken to Facebook to write a few words regarding Mammootty and the recent controversies surrounding his character in Kasaba. His thoughts about the same is a must-read. .

Take a look at the Facebook post of Joy Mathew..

The popular actor-director feels that even those actresses who are attacking Mammootty are addressing the actor as Mammukka, not because of respect but out of the huge fanship towards the star in Mammootty. He also asks if that's not the case, then why aren't they daring to address Mammootty as Mr. Mammootty.

Importantly, Joy Mathew also added a few thoughts about Mammootty. Joy Mathew has written that he hasn't seen in any other person in the film field, who gives utmost respect to women in real life, like Mammootty. He concluded by stating that if an actor is to be criticised based on the characters that he does, then what should be said about Kathakali artist Gopi Ashan, who majorly enacts Dussasanan on stage!

Joy Mathew and Mammootty have worked together in a good number of movies, in the past. Both of them will be next seen together in the film Uncle, which has its script penned by Joy Mathew.