 »   »   » THE ROYAL CLUB! Malayalam Actors With Maximum Malayalam Movies In The 50-Crore Club!

Once, it was believed that Malayalam actors and Malayalam movies have a very limited market, which is confined to the state of Kerala. But now, such believes don't hold any grounds as we have seen Malayalam movies making a huge mark at the worldwide box office market.
Malayalam actors have also expanded their fan base and the actors should be given the due credits for achieving some big feats which were considered impossible.
The 50-Crore club was once alien to the industry but within a short span of time it became a possible feat. In fact, now there are as many as 10 Malayalam movies in this coveted 50-Crore club.
Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly etc., have contributed movies to this big list. On this note, here we take you through the Malayalam actors with maximum number of movies in the 50-Crore club.
Mammootty
Mammootty made a big entry to the royal club with this year's big release The Great Father. The film went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The actor has some big movies in the pipeline and they are expected to make an easy entry to this club.
Dileep
With the big success of Ramaleela, Dileep has taken the toll of movies to 2. His first film to enter the 50-Crore club was the 2015 release Two Countries. Now, Ramaleela has crossed the 50-Crore mark and is expected to break a few more records.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj has 2 movies of two different genres in the 50-Crore club. At first, he made an entry to the elite club with the love saga Ennu Ninte Moideen. Later this year, Prithviraj's Ezra, which was a horror thriller, also raced to the 50-Crore club.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal is sitting pretty at the top spot with as many as 4 Malayalam movies in the 50-Crore club. He introduced the 50-Crore club to Mollywood with the 2013 movie Drishyam. Later, his movies like Oppam, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol etc., also entered this coveted club of Mollywood. Apart from these, Mohanlal's Telugu movie Janatha Garage too, crossed this big mark.