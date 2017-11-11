 »   »   » THE ROYAL CLUB! Malayalam Actors With Maximum Malayalam Movies In The 50-Crore Club!

Once, it was believed that Malayalam actors and Malayalam movies have a very limited market, which is confined to the state of Kerala. But now, such believes don't hold any grounds as we have seen Malayalam movies making a huge mark at the worldwide box office market.

Malayalam actors have also expanded their fan base and the actors should be given the due credits for achieving some big feats which were considered impossible.

The 50-Crore club was once alien to the industry but within a short span of time it became a possible feat. In fact, now there are as many as 10 Malayalam movies in this coveted 50-Crore club.

Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly etc., have contributed movies to this big list. On this note, here we take you through the Malayalam actors with maximum number of movies in the 50-Crore club.