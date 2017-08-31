 »   »   » Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa: Official Trailer Is Out!

Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa: Official Trailer Is Out!

Posted By:
Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with young film-maker Shyamdhar, for the upcoming movie Pullikkaran Staraa. Recently, Mammootty released the much-awaited trailer of Pullikkaran Staraa through his official Facebook page.

The 1.25 minutes long looks simply impressing, and hints that the movie will be a complete entertainer for the festival season. The trailer has highly impressed the Mollywood audiences and has crossed 3 Lakhs views within the first 4 hours of its release.

Mammootty is appearing in the role of K Rajakumaran, a teachers training instructor in the movie, which is scripted by newcomer Ratheesh Ravi. From the trailer, it is quite evident that the megastar is playing a very interesting role in the movie.

Deepthi Sati and Asha Sharath essay the female leads in Pullikkaran Staraa. Deepthi Sati is appearing in the role of an IT professional, who enters K Rajakumaran, in the movie. Asha Sharath essays the role of Manjari Muraleedharan, a teacher. 

Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., essay the supporting roles in Pullikkaran Staraa. Vinod Illambilly is the DOP. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. Pullikkaran Staraa, which is produced by B Rakesh for Universal Cinemas. 

