 »   »   » Masterpiece To Be Mammootty's Christmas Release?

Masterpiece, the upcoming Mammootty starring mass entertainer, is one of the most awaited projects of the year. The Mammootty starrer, which was supposed to hit the theaters in November 2017, was postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

However, the latest reports suggest that Masterpiece is finally all set to release. As per the latest updates from the close sources, the movie will hit the theatres by the last week of December 2017, as Mammootty's Christmas release of the year.



The team is expected to officially announce the release the date of the Ajai Vasudev movie, very soon. Meanwhile, Shamdat Sainudheen's upcoming thriller Streetlights has replaced Masterpiece as the megastar's November release.



Masterpiece reportedly revolves around a murder, which happens on the campus of a popular college in the city. Mammootty essays the central character Edward Livingstone aka Eddy in the movie, which is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Udayakrishna.



Popular Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and newcomer Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads in Masterpiece. Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.