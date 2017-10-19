 »   »   » Prithviraj's Karnan Was NOT A 300-Crore Project, Producer Opens Up!

Karnan, the highly anticipated Prithviraj starring epic drama has reportedly been dropped after the producer backed out from the project. In a recent interview, producer Venu Kunnapilly finally opened up why he backed out from the Prithviraj-RS Vimal movie.

According to producer Venu, Karnan was a dream project for the entire team. But he was forced back out from the project after director RS Vimal and his team failed to complete the pre-production works within the prescribed time.



The pre-production was getting delayed and the producer had to face huge financial loss. Thus, he decided to drop the project. Venu Kunnapilly also revealed that Karnan was not a 300-Crore project, as director RS Vimal claimed.



Read RS Vimal's Facebook post here...







According to Venu Kunnapilly, Karnan was planned with a budget of 60-70 Crores. The producer also stated that all the reports which suggested that the epic drama is being made with a 300-Crore budget were totally baseless.



Venu also stated that he was adamant that he shouldn't repeat the same mistakes in Maamaankam, the upcoming Mammootty project. Thus, the producer waited till the completion of at least half of the pre-production works, to officially announce the Mammootty starrer.