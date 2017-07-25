 »   »   » WOW! Sunday Holiday To Be Remade In Tamil & Telugu?

Asif Ali starrer Sunday Holiday is reaching newer heights with each passing day. The film, directed by Jis Joy is doing a stunning business at the box office and the audiences have got a movie to cherish.

Sunday Holiday had hit the theatres on July 14, 2017 and after a comparatively slower start, the film has established its strong presence. Now, here is a news, which should definitely thrill the fans of the movie.



According to the latest reports, Sunday Holiday is now a hot property in the remake market and the Tamil & Telugu dubbing rights of the movie have been sold already.

The official announcement regarding the same was done on the official Facebook page of the movie.







This is definitely a great news for Sunday Holiday, the movie, as the film, which came in without much hype and hoolah is making news for all the good reasons.



Sunday Holiday has been tagged as one of the best feel-good Malayalam movies of the recent times. Apart from Asif Ali, Sunday Holiday also features Aparna Balamurali, Sreenivasan, Bhagath Manuel, Dharmajan, Asha Sarath, Lal Jose, Siddique and a host of other actors in important roles.