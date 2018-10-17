 »   »   »  Here's How Prithviraj Celebrated His Birthday On The Sets Of Lucifer!

On the special day of Prithviraj's birthday (October 16), all the fans and followers of the actor made it a point to wish the big star on the special day through and the social media pages were filled with birthday messages for Prithviraj. Some of the top celebrities too took to their social media pages to wish Prithviraj on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie Lucifer celebrated his birthday on the sets of the movie with the entire team of the movie. The actor did cut a special birthday cake amidst the presence of the team members of Lucifer. Prithviraj took to his Instagram page to share the image that was taken during the birthday celebrations.

Take a look at the same here..

Earlier, team Lucifer had come up with a special video, in which the entire crew members of the movie had sent out their special wishes to the director. The video was released through the offical Facebook page of Mohanlal and the much loved actor too had sent out his special birthday wishes to Prithviraj.

Lucifer is the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj and it features Mohanlal in the lead role. The expectations are sky high on this movie, which will come out in the month of March 2018.