 »   »   »  Mammootty's Stunning Performance From This Movie Continues To Win Praises!

Recently, the makers of Mammootty's upcoming Tamil movie Peranbu, had come up with the title video of the movie, which rightly gave the audiences a glimpse of the magnificent movie that is on its way. Directed by Raam, Peranbu is being eagerly awaited by the Malayalam and the Tamil film audiences.

Peranbu has already premiered in a couple of International Film Festivals and the movie has won a lot of praises. Similarly, Mammootty's sensational performance as the character Amudhan is also being appreciated by the audiences who have seen the movie.

Now, one of the top cinematographers of the film industry has written about Mammootty's scintillating performance in Peranbu. Yes, we are talking about veteran cinematographer PC Sreeream, who recently watched this much-awaited movie.

PC Sreeram took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the movie Peranbu and Mammootty's performance in the film. The cinematographer's one tweet regarding Peranbu read as, "Saw this unbelievable creation from Ram.Mamotty has given a new dimension to" perunbu."- (sic)

Peranbu is expected to grace the big screens soon. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie. Reportedly, the audio launch ceremony, as well as the teaser release of Peranbu, will be held on July 15, 2018.