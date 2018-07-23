 »   »   »  Mammootty's Upcoming Movie All Set To Pocket A Big Achievement?

Mammootty is not new to records and over the years, he has written and rewritten a lot of movie related records with his memorable movies. Apart from the big successes in Malayalam film industry, he has given big hits in Tamil film industry as well and it seems that the much-loved actor of Indian cinema is all set to script yet another big record and that too with his upcoming film in Tamil.

Yes, we are talking about the film Peranbu, which has caught all the attention of the genuine movie lovers. The first two teasers of the film have created a solid impact in the minds of the audiences and now the movie lovers, irrespective of the language barriers, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this Mammootty starrer.

Now, there are certain reports regarding the release of Mammootty's Peranbu and the reports suggest that the movie will be hitting the theatres in China as well. Well, that indeed is a good news and with that, Peranbu will become the first ever Tamil movie in the history of Tamil cinema, to make a release in China. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers side regarding the same.

It has to be noted that Peranbu is indeed a global movie with the film having fetched a whole lot of appreciations from the film festivals in which it premiered. Directed by Raam, Mammootty's Peranbu also features Saadhana, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakkani, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles.