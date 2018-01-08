 »   »   » Not Prithviraj, But This Tamil Actor Roped In For Karnan!

Karnan, the ambitious project of RS Vimal, which was supposed to feature Prithviraj in the lead role has been in the news, ever since a big announcement of the film was made.
The big budget project found a place in the list of the most awaited projects of the Malayalam film industry, straight away. The movie was also tagged as a magnum opus of the actor, Prithviraj.
Not many updates regarding Prithviraj's Karnan had surfaced, of late. Meanwhile, rumours also surfaced that the film has been dropped. But now, here is a big update regarding Karnan but the disappointing news for all Prithviraj fans is that not Prithviraj, but another popular Tamil actor has been roped in for the big budget project. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Vikram Roped In For The Big Budget Venture
According to the latest reports, popular Tamil actor Vikram has been roped in to play the lead role in this upcoming big budget venture of RS Vimal, titled as Mahavir Karna. RS Vimal, the director of the film himself confirmed the same through his official Facebook page.
Predominantly Shot In Hindi
According to the Facebook post send out by RS Vimal, the film will be a multilingual movie, which will be shot mainly in Hindi. The budget of the project has been projected as 300 Crores. The makers are planning to release the film in the year 2019.
Earlier Announced With Prithviraj In The Lead Role
The big announcement regarding Prithviraj's Karnan had surfaced early in the year 2016. At that time, Karnan was supposed to be made pre-dominantly in Malayalam and had Venu Kunnappilly as its producer. Later, the producer had reportedly backed out due to budget issues.
A Busy Schedule For Prithviraj..
The reason behind Prithviraj's replacement isn't quite evident. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is all set to have a busy schedule ahead. The actor is at present busy with the works of his film with Anjali Menon. Later, he will join the works of high highly awaited venture, Aadujeevitham. Meanwhile, the actor is also expected to don the director's hat, this year itself, through the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer.