Along With Mammootty, This Upcoming Movie To Feature Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas & Arya As Well?

Mammootty will be seen doing a special role in the upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, which marks the directorial debut of writer and actor Shankar Ramakrishnan. The film, which is being produced under the banner August Cinemas, will introduce some new actors to the film industry as well.

It has been revealed that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this movie and the actor's get up from the film was widely appreciated. It was also revealed that the character plays a crucial role in the movie. The actor had joined the shoot of the movie in December. Now, some of the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the film would feature a few more other stars as well in important roles.

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas and Arya will be seen essaying cameos in Pathinettam Padi. The reports also indicate that Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas will join the sets in April. No official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

Pathinettam Padi also features Biju Sopanam, Sania Iyappan and others in important roles. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline or the theme of the movie yet.