Mammootty And Dulquer Salmaan Click Two Special Selfies That Have Gone Viral In No Time!

At The Special Event

Mammootty along with Dulquer Salmaan and family had attended the Baptism ceremony of Kunchacko Boban and Priya Kunchacko's son Izzahak. The event was attended by other Mollywood celebrities as well. The pictures from the event had gone viral on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan's Selfie

On the other hand, one particular picture gained everyone's big attention. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan clicked a selfie and it featured none other than Mammootty along with him. This really special selfie gained everyone's love with the father and the son coming in the same frame.

The AMMA Meeting

Meanwhile, AMMA's 25th General Body Meeting was held on June 30, 2019 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. Most of the big stars of the industry attended the big event and the pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.

Mammootty's Selfie

This particular selfie clicked by Mammootty, has turned out to be one among favourites of the audiences. It has every reason to be loved by one and all as it features Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big pillars of the film industry together. Along with them, popular actor Abu Salim could also be seen in this picture.