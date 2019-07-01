Mammootty And Dulquer Salmaan Click Two Special Selfies That Have Gone Viral In No Time!
It was definitely a fascinating weekend for each and every follower of the Malayalam film industry. It wouldn't be wrong to call the weekend a star-studded one with some events garnering the entire attention of the social media users. A whole lot of photos featuring the big stars of Mollywood ruled social media with the pictures going viral in no time. Meanwhile, there were two special pictures, which turned out to be instant hits due to very special reasons. More interestingly, these two selfies were clicked by Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.
At The Special Event
Mammootty along with Dulquer Salmaan and family had attended the Baptism ceremony of Kunchacko Boban and Priya Kunchacko's son Izzahak. The event was attended by other Mollywood celebrities as well. The pictures from the event had gone viral on social media.
Dulquer Salmaan's Selfie
On the other hand, one particular picture gained everyone's big attention. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan clicked a selfie and it featured none other than Mammootty along with him. This really special selfie gained everyone's love with the father and the son coming in the same frame.
The AMMA Meeting
Meanwhile, AMMA's 25th General Body Meeting was held on June 30, 2019 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. Most of the big stars of the industry attended the big event and the pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.
Mammootty's Selfie
This particular selfie clicked by Mammootty, has turned out to be one among favourites of the audiences. It has every reason to be loved by one and all as it features Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big pillars of the film industry together. Along with them, popular actor Abu Salim could also be seen in this picture.