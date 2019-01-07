English
Mammootty's Look In The Movie Madhura Raja Is Sure To Leave Everyone In Awe

    The much awaited sequel of the Mammootty starrer Pokkiri Raja is on the way and the Megastar will be seen reprising the character Raja from the prequel. The shoot of this much awaited movie is currently underway and Madhuira Raja will be one among the biggest releases of the year 2019.

    Mammoottys Look In The Movie Madhura Raja Is Sure To Leave Everyone In Awe

    Earlier, the makers of Madhura Raja had come up with the first look poster of the movie. Now, a leaked still from the location of the movie has been doing the rounds on social media and it has gone viral in no time.

    In this picture, Mammootty could be seen in the getup of Raja and he looks exactly the same the way he had looked in the movie Pokkiri Raja, which had released 9 years ago. The Megastar looks as stylish and smart as ever and this picture has indeed left all the fans thrilled about the coming back of the character. We definitely can expect yet another energetic performance from Mammootty as Raja.

    Madhura Raja is being directed by Vysakh and the film has its script penned by Udaykrishna. The director and actor are teaming up again after the phenomenal success of Pulimurugan. Madhura Raja also features actors like Jai, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Mahima Nambiar etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
