Trisha Shares Pictures With Mohanlal And Manju Warrier From 21st Asianet film Awards!

Trisha In Black

Trisha looked absolutely stunning in the black saree that she opted to wear for the function. The pictures of the actress from Asianet Film Awards has gone viral on social media.

With Manju Warrier

She has also sent out a couple of pictures as her Instagram story. In this screenshot, you could see a picture that was taken along with Manju Warrier. She has also some great words for the actress who bagged the Best Actress title.

With Mohanlal

In this picture, she could be seen sharing the stage with none other than Superstar Mohanlal and addressing the huge crowd that was present for the big occasion.

The Award That She received

Trisha was adjudged as the Most Popular actress at the Asianet Film Awards for her performance in 96 and she received the award from none other than Mohanlal. Here is a picture of the same that she had sent out as her Instagram story.