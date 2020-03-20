Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Evicted Contestant Veena Nair: I Don’t Know How To Control My Anger

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has been grabbing the headlines. The season is probably considered as one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of regional Bigg Boss. Recently, one of the strongest contestants of the house, Veena Nair bid adieu, on day 63, to the madhouse. She was known for her anger and outspoken nature in the house. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Veena spoke about her journey and anger issues.

Veena Nair considers Bigg Boss Malayalam as a life lesson. She said, "For me, the show was a lesson in my life. I have watched the other versions of Bigg Boss and went to the show after understanding the pros and cons I would face after this as the genre of the show is like that."

However, on the other side, Veena confessed that she can't control her anger and was natural on the show. Speaking about her behaviour inside the house, Veena said, "I am a person who blindly believes and love my friends and others without expecting anything from them in return. I did what my friends told me inside the show and played accordingly, but I now understand that it was not the way to play that game. I did not know to put on a fake show, even though there were so many cameras watching us. I don't know how to control my anger so I burst out in certain situations. But my companions succeeded in controlling their angst and play calm, which according to me is their achievement. Friends are needed but going into a show like this we should not have given importance to friends or friendships as it is a game. I enjoyed my experience on the whole. My happiness doubled when I got back to my family." (sic)

Well, Veena Nair was extremely happy after coming out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house. She was indeed happy after reuniting with her husband RJ Aman aka Kannettan and her child.