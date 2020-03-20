    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Evicted Contestant Veena Nair: I Don’t Know How To Control My Anger

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has been grabbing the headlines. The season is probably considered as one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of regional Bigg Boss. Recently, one of the strongest contestants of the house, Veena Nair bid adieu, on day 63, to the madhouse. She was known for her anger and outspoken nature in the house. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Veena spoke about her journey and anger issues.

      Veena Nair considers Bigg Boss Malayalam as a life lesson. She said, "For me, the show was a lesson in my life. I have watched the other versions of Bigg Boss and went to the show after understanding the pros and cons I would face after this as the genre of the show is like that."

      Veena Nair

      However, on the other side, Veena confessed that she can't control her anger and was natural on the show. Speaking about her behaviour inside the house, Veena said, "I am a person who blindly believes and love my friends and others without expecting anything from them in return. I did what my friends told me inside the show and played accordingly, but I now understand that it was not the way to play that game. I did not know to put on a fake show, even though there were so many cameras watching us. I don't know how to control my anger so I burst out in certain situations. But my companions succeeded in controlling their angst and play calm, which according to me is their achievement. Friends are needed but going into a show like this we should not have given importance to friends or friendships as it is a game. I enjoyed my experience on the whole. My happiness doubled when I got back to my family." (sic)

      Also Read : Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Sets A Unique Record Ever Achieved By The Bigg Boss Franchise!

      Well, Veena Nair was extremely happy after coming out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house. She was indeed happy after reuniting with her husband RJ Aman aka Kannettan and her child.

      Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X