 »   »   » Mollywood Celebrities Congratulate The Kerala State Film Awards Winners!

The results of the 48th Kerala State Film Awards are out and it has turned out to be the central point of discussion on the social media. Indran, Parvathy, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Take Off, Ottamuri Velicham etc., have bagged the big awards and the social media users are busy praising the winners and also the selections made by the jury.
Meanwhile, many of the Mollywood celebrities also made it a point to wish their fellow members on their big achievement. Top celebrities likeMammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and others made it a point to send out their best wishes to the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2017. Keep scrolling down to know more...
Mammootty
Megastar Mammootty made it a point to wish all the winners on the big occasion. He send out a Facebook post wishing all the State Award winner.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal too took to Facebook to send out his sincere compliments to all who were declared as the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2017.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood took to Facebook to congratulate Indrans, Parvathy, Gopi Sunder and all others who made a mark at this year's Kerala State Film Awards.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly did send out his heartfelt regards to all the big winners. He wrote that he is hoping to see such amazing works in the years to come. His film Hey Jude also won three awards at this year's Kerala State Film Awards.
Jayaram
Jayaram made it a point to congratulate Indrans, his co-star in many movies, on winning the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film awards. He also did send out his wishes to all the other winners.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban shared his happiness on Take Off winning 5 major awards and he congratulated the big winners from the film Take Off. The actor dedicated all these awards to Late Rajesh Pillai. He also congratulated all the other big winners like Indrans, Alencier Ley Lopez, Lijo Jose Pelliissery & others.
Aju Varghese
Aju Varghese was one among the very first celebrities who took to Facebook to wish the winners. He send out his congratulations to all the award winners.
Navya Nair
Popular Malayalam actress Navya Nair, who herself is a two time winner of the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress, took to Facebook to send out a congratulatory message to the winners.