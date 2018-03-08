 »   »   » Mollywood Celebrities Congratulate The Kerala State Film Awards Winners!

Mammootty

Megastar Mammootty made it a point to wish all the winners on the big occasion. He send out a Facebook post wishing all the State Award winner.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal too took to Facebook to send out his sincere compliments to all who were declared as the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2017.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood took to Facebook to congratulate Indrans, Parvathy, Gopi Sunder and all others who made a mark at this year's Kerala State Film Awards.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly did send out his heartfelt regards to all the big winners. He wrote that he is hoping to see such amazing works in the years to come. His film Hey Jude also won three awards at this year's Kerala State Film Awards.

Jayaram

Jayaram made it a point to congratulate Indrans, his co-star in many movies, on winning the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film awards. He also did send out his wishes to all the other winners.

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban shared his happiness on Take Off winning 5 major awards and he congratulated the big winners from the film Take Off. The actor dedicated all these awards to Late Rajesh Pillai. He also congratulated all the other big winners like Indrans, Alencier Ley Lopez, Lijo Jose Pelliissery & others.

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese was one among the very first celebrities who took to Facebook to wish the winners. He send out his congratulations to all the award winners.

Navya Nair

Popular Malayalam actress Navya Nair, who herself is a two time winner of the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress, took to Facebook to send out a congratulatory message to the winners.