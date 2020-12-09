Mammootty's The Priest: Background Music Scoring For The Project Is Progressing

Mammootty, the megastar will be next seen in the upcoming mystery thriller The Priest. The post-production works of the highly anticipated project, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, are now nearing the final stage. Recently, the young filmmaker revealed that music director Rahul Raj has begun the background music scoring for the Mammootty starrer.

Director Jofin T Chacko took to his official social media pages and shared a selfie with the music director of the project, that is clicked from the recording studio. "Rahul Raj, the music director is onboard, #Priest background music scoring has started <3", wrote the excited filmmaker in his post.

Earlier, music director Rahul Raj had revealed his excitement about The Priest, and has stated that something very interesting is in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences, during one of his chat sessions with the fans on Instagram. In the chat session, the talented musician had also revealed that the Mammootty starrer does have a horror element.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the plot or central character, it has been confirmed that Mammootty is appearing in a never-seen-before avathar in The Priest. Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema appears as the female lead, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with the megastar. However, the duo does not have a romantic track in the film.

Nikhila Vimal appears in a pivotal role in the movie, which features Saniya Iyappan, Kaithi fame child artist Baby Moni, Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranti, Tony Luke, Ameya Mathew, and so on in the supporting roles. If things follow as planned, the Mammootty starrer will have a theatrical release in 2021, once the world comes back to normalcy.

Also Read:

Jayaram-Parvathi Love Story: Urvashi's Interesting Revelations Win The Internet!

Mohanlal Reveals Aaraattu First Look Poster; Social Media Goes Gaga Over His Stylish Look!