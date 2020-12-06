Mohanlal Reveals Aaraattu First Look Poster; Social Media Goes Gaga Over His Stylish Look!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema took to his social media pages and revealed the much-awaited first look poster of Aaraattu. Social media is now going gaga over Mohanlal's stylish look in the first look poster, which has been going viral. The promising first look poster hints that Aaraattu is going to be a complete treat for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

In the first look poster, Mohanlal is seen getting out of a vintage car. The superstar is seen in a brick red shirt, teamed up with sunglasses, a watch, and a statement ring, in the Aaraattu poster. From the poster, it has been confirmed that Mohanlal is back in his much-loved indie mass hero avathar, for the B Unnikrishnan project.

As reported earlier, Aaraattu depicts the story of Neyyattinkara Gopan, the character played by Mohanlal. Interestingly, the leading man will be seen with a vintage Mercedez Benz car, which has a unique number, 2255. To the unversed, 2255 was the phone number of Mohanlal's character Vincent Gomez in yesteryear blockbuster Rajavinte Makan.

Interestingly, Mohanlal is all set to unite with his most-loved playback singing voice, MG Sreekumar for the highly anticipated. Recently, music director Rahul Raj confirmed that the most loved actor-singer combo of Malayalam cinema is making a comeback for the B Unnikrishnan directorial, with a fast number. The recording of the much-awaited song was recently finished.

The shooting of Aaraattu, which features the popular actress Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, is progressing in Palakkad. Vijay Ulaganath is the director of photography. Rahul Raj composes the songs and original score. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. The production design is handled by Joseph Nellickal. Stephy Xavier has designed the costumes.

