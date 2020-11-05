Mammootty's The Priest To Hit The Theatres In 2021

The shooting of The Priest, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer was wrapped up recently. As per the latest reports, the mystery thriller is now slated to have a theatrical release in 2021, once the novel coronavirus pandemic comes under control. The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Jofin had confirmed that an OTT release is not an option for the makers. According to the filmmaker, The Priest is a movie that should be experienced in the theaters. So, it has been officially confirmed that the Mammootty starrer is not getting an OTT release.

Mammootty is playing the role of a priest for the first time in his career in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. The Priest will also mark the megastar's first onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. Even though Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite Mammootty in the project, she is playing a very important character.