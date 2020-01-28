Mammootty's Shylock Is NOT Getting An Online Release: Director Ajai Vasudev Slams The Rumours!

Shylock, the recently released Mammootty starrer is running successfully in the releasing centers across the globe. Interestingly, the mass entertainer even got a raise in its screen count recently, thanks to the excellent reports and increasing audience rush. Meanwhile, rumours regarding the online release of Shylock were viral on social media, to the much shock of the audiences.

The rumours which suggested that the Mammootty starrer will soon release in a popular digital platform has been going rounds, from the past few days. However, director Ajai Vasudev has now put an end to the reports. Recently, the filmmaker slammed the rumours through his official social media pages recently and confirmed that Shylock will not release in the digital platforms anytime soon.

Ajai Vasudev expressed his gratitude towards the audiences who wholeheartedly accepted the Mammootty starrer, through his post. The director, who revealed that Shylock is having a successful run at the theatres, requested the audiences to not believe the reports regarding its online release. He also urged the cine-goers to watch the Mammootty starrer in the movie hall itself.

According to the believable sources, Shylock, which features Mammootty in the titular role, is performing extremely well at the box office. However, the official box office collection report of the Mammootty starrer has been kept under the wraps. If the reports are to be believed, Goodwill Entertainments, the banner which produced Shylock is planning to reveal the official collection report of the movie, in a couple of days.

The mass entertainer, which marked Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev features an extensive star cast including popular Tamil actor Rajkiran, Meena, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Kanaran, John Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Arthana Binu, Ambika Mohan, etc., in the supporting roles. The Tamil version of the movie, which has been titled as Kuberan, is also well-received by the audiences.