Shylock Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

Shylock, the mass entertainer which features Mammootty in the titular role has finally hit the theatres today. The megastar is appearing in the role of a ruthless moneylender in Shylock, which is directed by Ajai Vasudev. The project marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai, after the successes of the 2014-released Rajadhi Raja and 2017 movie Masterpiece.

According to the megastar, he is playing a character with negative shades in Shylock. During the launch event of the film, Mammootty had revealed that Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor appears as the protagonist of the film, while he plays the antagonist. Reportedly, Mammootty is playing two different aspects of his character, who is known as Devan aka Boss, while Rajkiran appears as Ayyanar. Shylock will mark Rajkiran's first onscreen collaboration with the megastar.

Meena, the popular South Indian actress appears as the female lead in the Ajai Vasudev project. Reportedly, the actress is appearing in the role of Lakshmi, the wife of Ayyanar in the movie. Meena has earlier shared the screen with Mammootty in several popular films including Oru Kochukatha Aarum Parayatha Katha, Rakshasa Rajavu, Karutha Pakshikal, Kadha Parayumbol, Balyakaalasakhi, etc.

The mass entertainer is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in Shylock, which is produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

