Shylock Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Enters The 50-Crore Club!

Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer which is directed by Ajai Vasudev has been running successfully in all the releasing centers. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Shylock has now crossed the glorious 50-Crore mark at the box office, thus emerging as the second blockbuster of the year.

The makers officially revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of the Mammootty starrer recently. According to the trade experts, Shylock has made a total collection of about Rs. 50 crore at the box office within the first two weeks of its release. Thus, the long wait of the Mammootty fans and cine-goers have now come to an end.