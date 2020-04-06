    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty To Team Up With This Popular Director For His Next?

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects lining up. The senior actor, who has always been extremely encouraging towards the new-age filmmakers, is reportedly joining hands with Omar Lulu, the Oru Adaar Love fame director for his next outing.

      The latest reports from the believable sources suggest that Mammootty has already given a green signal to Omar Lulu. As per the updates, the untitled project, which is scripted by the senior filmmaker Dennis Joseph, is a complete mass entertainer. Dennis Joseph is the writer of some of the biggest hits of the megastar's career, including New Delhi and Nair Saab.

      Initially, when the speculations regarding Mammootty's association with Omar Lulu started doing rounds, it was rumoured that the project will be an adult comedy in the director's signature style. But the latest reports suggest that the Mammootty-Omar Lulu project will be a clean entertainer.

