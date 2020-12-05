Nivin Pauly's Padavettu: DIrector Liju Krishna Reveals An Exciting Update!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the upcoming rustic entertainer, Padavettu. In a recent interview, director Liju Krishna revealed an exciting update on the Nivin Pauly starrer, which is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne. Interestingly, the filmmaker stated that "Padavettu is by the people and for the people".

In the interview given to TOI, Liju Krishna revealed that the Nivin Pauly starrer nearly a thousand residents of his native Maloor, Kannur, have been a part of the project that marks his directorial debut. Interestingly, the Padavettu team gave them acting training for around 6 months, before starting the shooting.

The newcomers who have acted in the Nivin Pauly starrer recently came to Kochi and successfully finished their dubbing sessions as well. The filmmaker also revealed that most of the characters have used their own costumes in the movie. Even though it took a bit of time to shoot the film and they needed retakes at times, things went really well.

Padavettu will mark the Malayalam debut of Aditi Balan, the young actress who rose to fame with the highly acclaimed movie, Aruvi. As per the reports, Aditi is appearing as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie, which is scripted by director Liju Krishna himself.

Manju Warrier makes an extended cameo appearance in Padavettu, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nivin. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles. Govind Vasantha, the 'Thaikkudam Bridge' fame musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie.