Prithviraj Sukumaran & Supriya Menon Set Major Couple Goals On 9th Wedding Anniversary!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker and his wife Supriya Menon, the journalist-turned-producer are one of the most adored star couples of Malayalam film industry. The couple has lead by example with their love, mutual respect, and unconditional support for each other. Prithviraj and Supriya celebrated the 9th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020.

Unlike all these years, Prithviraj and Supriya were not together on their 9th wedding anniversary, as the actor is stuck in Jordan where he has been filming the upcoming ambitious project Aadujeevitham. But the star couple set major couple goals with the lovely wedding anniversary posts dedicated to each other, which they posted on their respective social media pages.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared an unseen selfie that was taken during their New Year trip to London. '9 years ❤️ Apart for now..together forever! #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona', wrote the actor on his wedding anniversary post.

Supriya Menon, on the other hand, shared a picture from their wedding album, with an emotional note. 'Happy 9th Anniversary @therealprithvi! First time in 9 years that we are spending the day apart! But what do?! Waiting for you to come back soon and make this up to me! #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona#9DoneForeverToGo', wrote the former journalist.