KGF Chapter 2: Prithviraj Productions To Present The Yash Starrer In Malayalam!

KGF Chapter 2, the highly anticipated Yash starring pan-Indian project is getting released in Malayalam as well. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker recently took to his official social media pages and announced that the KGF Chapter 2 will be presented in Malayalam by his home banner, Prithviraj Productions. The fans of the KGF franchise and Yash from Kerala are totally excited about the new collaboration.

"KGF 2.

I'm a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you.. I too am waiting to see Rocky's tale unfold! 😊

Prithviraj Productions

Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur Yash Prashanth Neel Sanjay Dutt @Karthik1423 #KGFChapter2", wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his social media post.

The rumours regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran's association with the KGF franchise have been doing rounds for quite some time after the actor's clicks with the leading man Yash started doing rounds on social media. The rumour mills had even speculated the chances of Prithviraj making his Kannada debut with KGF Chapter 2. However, the actor-filmmaker's announcement has now put an end to all the rumours.

To the unversed, KGF part 1 had a rough ride in Kerala, as the distributors were not willing to present the project, and theatres were reluctant to screen it. However, things changed after the release day, as the Yash starrer emerged as one of the major successes of South Indian cinema in the last couple of years. Now, it has been confirmed that KGF Chapter 2 is going to get a grand release in the state.

