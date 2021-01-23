Mammootty Resumes Shooting For One; Wins The Internet With His Stylish Look!

Mammootty, the megastar is finally back to the shooting sets after a long gap of 10 months. The senior actor recently resumed shooting for his upcoming political drama, One in Kochi. Interestingly, Mammootty is now winning the internet with his stylish look in the news stills from the location of One.

In the new pictures that are going viral on social media, the megastar is seen in a ponytail look, which is teamed up with a yellow shirt, face mask, and sunglasses. Well, Mammootty is unarguably looking a million bucks in his new looks and has set some serious fashion goals for the younger generation.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is planning to wrap up the shooting of One in a short schedule that is expected to last for 3-4 days. According to director Santhosh Viswanath, the megastar's new ponytail look will not affect the pending portions, as most of the scenes left are supposed to be shot amidst a crowd.

To the unversed, Mammootty is sporting this new look for the upcoming Amal Neerad directorial, which is expected to start rolling by the beginning of February 2021. The movie, which is said to be a Netflix original film, will mark Mammootty and Amal Neerad's yet another collaboration before they resume the shooting of the highly anticipated project Bilal.

The Big B sequel is currently delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo is joining hands for a relatively small project, that is expected to be shot entirely inside Kerala. Soubin Shahir, the actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the yet to be titled film.

Mammootty will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming horror thriller The Priest, which is slated to be released on February 4, Thursday. The official teaser of the movie, which was released last week, had totally impressed the Malayalam cinema audiences.

