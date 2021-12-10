Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam To Release In March 2022; Dulquer Salmaan To Distribute The Project

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the highly anticipated project, Bheeshma Parvam. According to the sources close to the project, the action drama is currently in its final stage of production. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has now joined the Bheeshma Parvam team, as the distributor of the project.

As per the latest updates, the distribution rights of the Mammootty starrer are bagged by Dulquer Salmaan's home production banner, Wayfarer Films. If things fall into place, the project, which is helmed by cinematographer-filmmaker Amal Neerad, will get a grand theatrical release in May 2022. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Bheeshma Parvam might get a direct-to-OTT release on the popular platform Netflix. However, it was later revealed that the makers are planning to release the highly anticipated project on theatres first. If the reports are to be believed, it was leading Mammootty who insisted that the film should hit the theatres first, before going the OTT way.

Bheeshma Parvam, which is said to be an action drama, revolves around a former gangster named Bheeshma Vardhan. Mammootty plays the central character Bheeshma in the movie, which marks his third collaboration with director Amal Neerad after Big B and the delayed project Bilal. The project also marks Mammootty's second professional collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan, after the upcoming social drama Puzhu.

The project features a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, Lena, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the project. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad himself, under his home banner Amal Neerad Productions.