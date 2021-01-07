Mammootty's CBI 5: Jagathy Sreekumar To Make A Comeback As Vikram?

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play CBI officer Sethurama Iyer once again in the 5th installment of the CBI Series. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jagathy Sreekumar might make a comeback to films by playing the role of officer Vikram in the fifth part, which has been tentatively titled as CBI 5.

During Jagathy Sreekumar's birthday celebrations, his family members revealed that the veteran actor has received several film offers, including Mammootty's CBI 5. Jagathy might sign the dotted line soon, as the makers had kept his health condition in mind while scripting the film and developing his character Vikram.

If things fall in place, Jagathy Sreekumar will make a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the Mammootty starrer. As per the latest updates, CBI 5 will start rolling by the second half of 2021, after the pandemic comes under control. The project, which was supposed to start rolling in 2020, has been postponed now as it is impossible to have outdoor shoots with a big crew, following the safety guidelines.

Coming to CBI 5, the movie which is directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swami, is expected to be entirely different from the previous CBI films. If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty starrer revolves around the concept of 'basket killing', which is new to Malayalam cinema. Along with Mammootty, the popular faces of the original cast including Mukesh and Saikumar, who played the roles of Chacko and Sathyadas, are also a part of the fifth installment. Renji Panicker is the new addition to the cast.

According to the sources close to the project, the Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the senior producer Appachan, for his home banner Swargachitra. In that case, CBI 5 will mark Mammootty's collaboration with the production house after a long 16 years.

