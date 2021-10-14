Mammootty's Role In CBI 5: This Crew Member Drops A Major Hint!

Mammootty is all set to kickstart the highly anticipated fifth installment of the CBI Series, very soon. The megastar will once again play the celebrated character, Sethurama Iyer, in the project, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5. Recently, writer SN Swamy dropped a major hint about Mammootty's role in the K Madhu directorial.

In an interview given to a leading Malayalam media, SN Swamy confirmed that Mammootty is not playing an aged version of Sethurama Iyer in the movie. According to the veteran writer, the fans of the megastar and CBI Series might not like it if the character is portrayed as an aged, retired officer in the fifth installment.

SN Swamy feels that the audiences always want to watch Sethurama Iyer as the smart CBI officer that he is. The makers of CBI 5 have decided to not bring many changes to Mammootty's role in the fifth installment, as they are very familiar with the mannerisms and style of Iyer. So, it has been confirmed that CBI 5 will definitely have the original essence of the series intact.

Mammootty And Mohanlal To Play The Lead Roles In A Netflix Project: Reports

In his interview, SN Swamy also confirmed that the original cast of the CBI Series is very much a part of the fifth installment. Along with Mammootty, Mukesh will return as CBI officer Chacko. Saikumar will once again play the role of corrupted officer Sathyadas, the son of DYSP Devadas. Jagathi Sreekumar is expected to reprise the role of CBI officer Vikram in the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Makes A Major Revelation About Gold; Says It Has An Interesting Subject!

Along with the original star cast, the much-awaited Mammootty starrer will also feature actor-writer Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, and Asha Sarath in the other pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the songs and original score. The iconic CBI theme music, which is composed by the veteran musician Shyam, will be retained in the project. CBI 5 is bankrolled by Appachan, under the prestigious banner Swargachithra.