Mammootty Thanks His Fans And Well Wishers For The Birthday Wishes, Pens A Heartfelt Note!

Megastar Mammootty celebrated his 70th birthday on September 7, Tuesday. The veteran actor had an intimate birthday celebration with his family members and close friends in his estate farmhouse in Kallar, Munnar. The fans, who were unaware of Mammootty's Munnar trip, had visited his residence at 12 AM on his birthday, to celebrate with their idol.

As per the reports, the megastar is planning to spend a couple of days in his farmhouse with his wife Sulfath, kids Dulquer Salmaan and Surumi, daughter-in-law Amaal, and grandchildren. Even though Mammootty bought the estate and farmhouse in 2000, the actor has never spent much time there, owing to his busy schedule.

Mammootty, who is totally overwhelmed with the birthday wishes from his fans, industry colleagues, and well-wishers, took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt not to thank them. Along with the note, he also shared a few stills, which were clicked at his Munnar farmhouse.

"Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who've never met me, you've have all sent your love in equal measure.

From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors, technicians and film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, Channels, Pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most.

I'm usually reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way. But to see those I know and more so those I don't know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves, that is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I've received today, to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can.

Love and Prayers

Mammootty," reads the megastar's post.

Check out Mammootty's post here: