Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty Looks Majestic In The New Poster Of The Amal Neerad Directorial!

Mammootty,
the
megastar
is
celebrating
his
70th
birthday,
today.
The
makers
of
Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
highly
anticipated
upcoming
Mammootty
starter,
wished
the
veteran
actor
by
releasing
a
birthday
special
poster
on
social
media.
The
highly
promising
second
poster
of
Bheeshma
Parvam
was
revealed
by
director
Amal
Neerad
and
the
cast
and
crew
members,
through
their
respective
handles.
"They
always
say
time
changes
things,
but
you
actually
have
to
change
them
yourself."
-
Andy
Warhol
Happy
Birthday
Dear
Mammookka
❤️," wrote
director
Amal
on
his
Facebook
post.
Mammootty
looks
simply
majestic
in
the
poster,
which
features
a
still
that
is
clicked
during
a
fight
scene.
The
biggest
highlight
of
the
poster
is
Mammootty's
unique
look
with
a
long
hairdo,
thick
beard,
and
a
gray-coloured
kurta.
The
megastar
once
again
proves
that
age
is
just
a
number
for
him,
and
looks
amazingly
fit
in
the
new
poster
of
Bheeshma
Parvam.
The
second
poster
has
confirmed
that
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
has
some
high
voltage
in
store
for
action
cinema
lovers.
Even
though
the
makers
of
Bheeshma
Parvam
were
expected
to
release
the
much-awaited
official
teaser
of
the
movie
on
the
occasion
of
Mammootty's
birthday,
the
plans
are
reportedly
canceled.
However,
the
audiences,
especially
the
Mammootty
fans
are
still
hopeful
that
the
team
members
will
soon
surprise
them
with
a
massive
update
on
the
project.