Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty Looks Majestic In The New Poster Of The Amal Neerad Directorial!

Mammootty, the megastar is celebrating his 70th birthday, today. The makers of Bheeshma Parvam, the highly anticipated upcoming Mammootty starter, wished the veteran actor by releasing a birthday special poster on social media. The highly promising second poster of Bheeshma Parvam was revealed by director Amal Neerad and the cast and crew members, through their respective handles.

"They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." - Andy Warhol Happy Birthday Dear Mammookka ❤️," wrote director Amal on his Facebook post. Mammootty looks simply majestic in the poster, which features a still that is clicked during a fight scene.

The biggest highlight of the poster is Mammootty's unique look with a long hairdo, thick beard, and a gray-coloured kurta. The megastar once again proves that age is just a number for him, and looks amazingly fit in the new poster of Bheeshma Parvam. The second poster has confirmed that the Amal Neerad directorial has some high voltage in store for action cinema lovers.

Even though the makers of Bheeshma Parvam were expected to release the much-awaited official teaser of the movie on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, the plans are reportedly canceled. However, the audiences, especially the Mammootty fans are still hopeful that the team members will soon surprise them with a massive update on the project.