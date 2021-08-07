Manu Warrier Spills The Beans On Kuruthi's Story

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the gripping trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime-thriller Kuruthi which releases on August 11 on the first day of Onam. Kuruthi promises to be a story that is gripping and filled with drama.

Talking about the film shooting process, director Manu Warrier says, "Kuruthi is a crime drama, the majority of which has been shot at night. The story of the film revolves around a chain of incidents that unfold one fateful night. We have shot a major part of the film during the night to complement the storyline and the plot."

He further adds, "I am sure, the thrill, chase, twists and turns in the movie will keep the audiences right at the edge of the seat, with an instant intense adrenaline rush."

After the terrific success of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video, Prithviraj is back with another edge-of-the-seat thriller that depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcends boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

Written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller stars Roshan Mathew along with Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.