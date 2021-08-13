Prithviraj's Kuruthi Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video; The Actor Wishes To Celebrate Onam With Fans!

The much-awaited Malayalam thriller, Kuruthi premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 11. The film is being loved and enjoyed by viewers and the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran put up a message for his fans.

He shared: "Onam, for me, marks the onset of new films and my favorite festival. So, this year let's celebrate Onam together. Share your love and reactions while watching Kuruthi with your family using #KuruthiOnPrime. Happy Onam, let's celebrate together, as one."

Watch the video here:

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Roshan Mathew: Kuruthi Was A Very Rewarding Experience For Me!

Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide



Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

The gripping Malayalam thriller is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.