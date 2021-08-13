Prithviraj's Kuruthi Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video; The Actor Wishes To Celebrate Onam With Fans!

The
much-awaited
Malayalam
thriller,
Kuruthi
premiered
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
August
11.
The
film
is
being
loved
and
enjoyed
by
viewers
and
the
lead
actor
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
put
up
a
message
for
his
fans.
He
shared:
"Onam,
for
me,
marks
the
onset
of
new
films
and
my
favorite
festival.
So,
this
year
let's
celebrate
Onam
together.
Share
your
love
and
reactions
while
watching
Kuruthi
with
your
family
using
#KuruthiOnPrime.
Happy
Onam,
let's
celebrate
together,
as
one."
Directed
by
Manu
Warrier,
written
by
Anish
Pallyal
and
produced
by
Supriya
Menon
under
the
banner
of
Prithviraj
Productions,
the
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
thriller
also
stars
Roshan
Mathew,
Srindaa,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Gopy,
Mamukkoya,
Manikanda
Rajan,
Naslen,
Sagar
Surya,
and
Navas
Vallikkunnu
in
pivotal
roles.
The
gripping
Malayalam
thriller
is
streaming
now
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.