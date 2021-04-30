Nivin Pauly To Play The Lead In 'Peranbu' Director Ram's Next Outing: Reports

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is currently on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest reports, Nivin Pauly has been roped in to play the lead role in the next directorial venture of Ram, the Peranbu fame director.

According to the updates, the actor-director duo is joining hands for a bilingual film that will be simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil. In that case, the Ram directorial will mark Nivin Pauly's comeback to the Tamil film industry, after a long gap. The project will mark the actor's first-ever collaboration with the National award-winning filmmaker.

Reportedly, the yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, who has produced the highly anticipated upcoming Simbu starter, Maanadu. As per the latest updates, the team is currently busy with the casting of the project. The Nivin Pauly starter is expected to get an official launch once the rest of the star cast and technical crew is finalised.

Coming to Nivin Pauly's acting career, the actor is extremely busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The crowd-puller, who has been experimenting with the roles he plays on screen lately, will be next seen in the highly anticipated period drama Thuramukham. The Rajeev Ravi directorial is said to be gearing up for an OTT release now.

Padavettu, another much-awaited Nivin Pauly starrer, which is produced by actor Sunny Wayne, is currently in its final stage of production. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming production venture Mahaveeryar, in which he shares the screen with Asif Ali. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Thaaram, Bismi Special, and Gangs Of Mundanmala are some of the other major projects of the actor.