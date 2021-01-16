Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case: Aditi Balan's Role Is Revealed!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the upcoming cop thriller Cold Case. The shooting of the Tanu Balak directorial was wrapped up in December 2021. Cold Case, which features Prithviraj in the role of a police officer, will have talented actress Aditi Balan as the female lead.

In a recent interview given to TOI, Aditi Balan revealed some exciting details of her character in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. According to the actress, her character in the film is an independent working woman with a journalism background. The actress also revealed that she read the script of Cold Case along with her mother, and decided to do the project, as it is a new genre for her.

Aditi Balan also revealed that both she and leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran have equal screen space in the film. However, the duo doesn't have a lot of screen time together. When she was asked about working with Prithviraj, Aditi revealed that it took her a day to feel at ease, as he is a serious actor. But she got over her fear and thinks that Prithviraj too felt better working with her after that.

Cold Case will mark the second Malayalam outing of Aditi, who is all set to make her debut in the industry with Padavettu, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. The actress is playing an innocent village girl in Padavettu, which also marks actor Sunny Wayne's debut as a producer.

Coming to the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, the project is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing. Reportedly, Cold Case is slated to get an exclusive OTT release.

