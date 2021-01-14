The Priest Official Teaser: Mammootty Stuns In His New Avathar!

The much-awaited official teaser of The Priest, the upcoming Mammootty starring mystery thriller is finally here. The highly promising teaser has already won the hearts of the fans of cine-goers. But it is the leading man Mammootty, who stuns the viewers with his never-seen-before avathar in The Priest teaser.

The interesting teaser gives a sneak peek into the life of a priest played by Mammootty, who is on a mission. The teaser begins with the voiceover of the megastar which states that there is a dark zone that goes behind the scientific explanations, in every theory. Mammootty's appearance as the priest does remind us of the highly popular mythical character of Kerala history, Kadamattathu Kathanaar.

Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, and Baby Monica too make hit and miss appearances in the teaser. The biggest highlights of the highly promising teaser are the highly effective background score by Rahul Raj and the stunning visualisation of dop Akhil George. From the teaser, it is confirmed that a complete visual treat is in store for the audiences.

The Priest, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, features leading man Mammootty in the titular role. The movie marks the first-ever onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema. Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar but is playing a very important character.

The Jofin T Chacko directorial is penned by Cocktail fame Shyam Menon and Kunjiramayanam fame Deepu Pradeep. Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Baby Monica, Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, and so on appear in the supporting roles in the movie. The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

