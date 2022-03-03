Bheeshma Parvam Twitter Review: Mammootty & Amal Neerad's Action Drama Is A Clear Winner!

Bheeshma Parvam, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The Amal Neerad directorial has been released as Mammootty's first theatrical release of the year. Both the fans of the megastar and Malayalam cinema audiences are equally excited for Bheeshma Parvam, which marked the third collaboration of the actor-director duo.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Michael, an aging man with a troublesome past in Bheeshma Parvam. In a recent interview, the megastar had spilled beans about the Amal Neerad directorial and his character in it. According to Mammootty, his character Michael is not a mafia leader but is the head of a family.

Here's what the audiences have to say about Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam. Have a look:

This is a movie that's gonna be a Classic in Mollywood for sure !!



Amal,the man 💥🙏🏻 The movie isn't a complete mass entertainer but it is undoubtedly a theatre watch stuff 🔥💆🏻‍♂️



U can see @mammukka's stellar screen presence,dialogue delivery,fights and Aura of Charisma 🤍



1/3 pic.twitter.com/GgpwCL8A87 — ᴀʟɪᴍ ꜱʜᴀɴ (@AlimShan_) March 3, 2022

#BheeshmaParvam



Excellent piece of #Familydrama #Revenge



Every frame says a 100 words silently...#AmalNeerad you proved once again you are the best craftman in Indian cinema.@mammukka so happy to see you in this lovingly wild #Michaleachan character. pic.twitter.com/xtmoxjk7md — Anandhu Girijan (@anandhugiri) March 3, 2022

Pure film meterial....



Shylock ,Raja , masterpiece okkey എന്നിലെ ആരാധകനെ മാത്രമേ രോമാഞ്ചം akkiyittullo....



But #BheeshmaParvam aradhakaneyum , film swadhakaneyum thriprhanakki...❤️❤️



Not usual Mammukka and amal padam....



Amal onnu root മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട് ..✅ — ASWANTH____C (@Aswanth____c) March 3, 2022

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam has done a stellar pre-release business, and has already entered the profit zone. The Mammootty starrer has made a total collection of over Rs. 18 Crore from its overseas and satellite rights alone. While considering the massive advance booking status, Bheeshma Parvam definitely has all the chances to emerge as the biggest opening in the megastar's career, and the highest opening of 2022. If the Amal Neerad directorial succeeds in impressing the audiences, it will emerge as one of the biggest hits in Mammootty's career.

Bheeshma Parvam features an extensive supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadia Moidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Lena, Farhaan Faasil, Sudev Nair, Srindaa, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, and others. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, under the banners Amal Neerad Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.