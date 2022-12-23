Kaapa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran Proves Again As A Mass Hero!

Actor Prithviraj's Malayalam movie Kappa released worldwide yesterday. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Manju Warrier. It is an action thriller film directed by Shaji Kailas.

The film was given a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. After Kaduva, this is also the film where Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj are teaming up. Kappa is a film that tells the story of gangsters and quota teams. Kappa also has the distinction of being Aparna Balamurali's first film with Prithviraj. Prithviraj comes in a very different look in the film.

Kaapa has been made on an overall budget of Rs 10 Crores inclusive of promotions. Kaapa Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Collection is 3 Crore gross in Kerala and 5 Crore gross worldwide. Prithviraj Sukumaran's recent Kaduva had also opened at 3.5 Crores and Gold opened at 3.1 Crores. Kappa has collected 50 lakhs in advance booking at the box office. The film has been released on 250 screens in Kerala with 815 shows and 1350 screens worldwide inclusive of Tamil version. It has occupied 117 theatres in the Gulf countries. It should gross 20 Crores worldwide to be called a hit.

Kappa is a film based on the novella 'Shankhumukhi' written by GR Indugopan. It tells the story of the invisible underworld of Thiruvananthapuram city. Indu Gopan himself is preparing the screenplay of the film. Kappa also has the distinction of being the first film to be produced by FEFCA Writer's Union. The film is being produced by Writers Union in collaboration with the production company Theater of Dreams.

Ahead of the release, the makers have released the promo song of the film. The song Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapuram was released. Lyrics by Santhosh Verma and music by Jakes Bijoy. The song has been sung by Subhash Babu, Anugrah Digosh, Akhil J Chand and Jakes Bijoy.

Prithviraj made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2002 at the age of 19 with the film Nandanam. After that, he acted in more than 60 Malayalam films. He made his debut in the Tamil film industry in the year 2005 with the film Kana Kanden. After that, he acted in films like Parijatham, Kannamoochi Enada in 2007, Vellithirai in 2008 and Ninaithale Inikum in 2009. In 2010, he acted in the movie Raavanan directed by Mani Ratnam. It is noteworthy that he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2006.